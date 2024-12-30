Watch Now
Multiple agencies fighting building fire in downtown Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — Officials in Wagoner County said the Old Fire Station is on fire and is spreading to other buildings.

The City of Wagoner said South Main Street is closed due to the fire and people should avoid the area.

Wagoner residents are being asked to conserve water as they fight the fire to prevent the water towers from reaching critically low levels.

