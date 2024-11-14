Movies in Muskogee: New initiative to support filmmakers in city

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Film is a new organization under the Muskogee Tourism Authority.

To attract more filmmakers to the city, Muskogee Film is now offering creators monetary grants for them to shoot their projects in Muskogee.

“Being a part of this growing industry, the film industry, is just phenomenal,” said Executive Director William Lowe. "For us, it’s an incentive, it’s a way to say look, here’s what Muskogee’s about.”

Lowe said creators looking to shoot music videos or commercials can earn up to $5,000, while those looking to shoot TV Shows can earn up to $15,000.

Creators looking to shoot feature films in the area can earn up to $25,000.

We went around the city to speak to residents about the new initiative to see what their thoughts were.

“I really think that it would be good for the city, I mean, there’s like potential growth here for sure," said Kristine Davis.

Davis moved to Muskogee about a year ago and said she loves it.

She said that, like with every growing community, precautions and guidelines will need to be established for residents and business owners to navigate the boost in visitors to the area.



William Lowe said communication with residents will be key to making sure this will work.

“They will get all the parameters, everything they can see, everything these filmmakers will be able to see and indulge in once they come to Muskogee," he said.

Lowe also said a website will launch in February 2025, so people will be able to get more updates about what's going on.

He said materials like press releases will also be uploaded to the site.

If you are interested in participating in the program, there are five steps:



Project intake form Scouting shooting locations Film incentive applications Final film incentive application

While the main website is being set up, Lowe said you can visit the Film Friendly Muskogee site for more information.

