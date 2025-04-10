Motorcyclist dies after crash with Tulsa school bus

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist passed away after a crash with a Tulsa Public School bus on April 10, according to the district.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when police say the motorcyclist sped through the school zone at 56th and Harvard and the rider hit the side of the school bus.

Twelve students were on the bus and none of them were injured, according to Tulsa police.

Tulsa Public Schools issued this statement about the crash:

It is with great sadness that we report one of our Tulsa Public Schools buses was involved in an accident today that resulted in the death of an individual on a motorcycle. We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and for all those involved. All students and team members are safe. Our Crisis Response and Student and Family Support Services teams are engaging to make counseling resources and other support available for any team member or student involved.

