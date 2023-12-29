Mother of Lauria Bible speaks close to anniversary of daughter's death

PICHER, Okla. — Saturday, Dec. 30 marks the anniversary of Lauria Bible’s murder. Since that day in 1999, it’s been a vicious cycle for her mother Lorene.

"Twenty four years, we know as much as we did the day they disappeared," Bible said.

Twenty four years ago, her daughter had a sleepover at her friend, Ashley Freeman’s, house.

Before the sun rose, someone called 911, saying the Freeman’s house was engulfed in flames. Investigators found the remains of Ashley’s parents. Both had been shot in the head. To this day, no one knows where to find Ashley and Lauria's remains.

"That’s something that’s got me this far for 24 years, hunting and finding, talking to people, good Lord. You hope today’s the day, that He’s going to say, we’re gonna end this," Bible said.

Only one man has been convicted of the crimes: Ronnie Busick. He was convicted as an accessory to the murder, and was sentenced to prison. His good behavior got him out early He’s allegedly lived in different places, but is now calling Chetopa, Kansas home. About a half-hour drive from Bible’s home. In 2018, she met Busick for the first and, so far, only time.

"I told him, I’m just a mom," Bible said, going on to say, that she is not "out to get" Busick.

2 News spoke with sources in Chetopa who say Busick is an old, feeble man, living alone. Bible, on the other hand, doesn’t buy that, nor does she seem to care.

"That’s B.S. This man has a walker, on wheels, that he’s able to walk the streets of Chetopa. My child is not able to walk anywhere. She’s probably 260 feet down a damn mine shift, in this town somewhere. No, I don’t care how feeble he is. He can still say, 'Hey, I’m sorry this happened, here’s where you’re gonna find ‘em,' But he plays his game, so I’ll play my game," Bible said.

Bible spoke to 2 News for two reasons. First, to warn the people of the Chetopa of the man walking among them. Second, to voice frustration. Through the grapevine, not law enforcement, she learned of Busick’s whereabouts.

The Victim’s Rights and Restitution Act of 1990 does not require law enforcement to make those types of notifications, but Bible feels, morally, she’s owed them. In her heart, she believes someone knows where her daughter’s remains are located. There’s someone out there powerful enough to make people keep quiet for 24 years. Bible promises she won’t be quiet, until she finds Lauria.

Bible has a Facebook page set up for tips connected to the murders.

