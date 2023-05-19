Only living man convicted in Welch girls' murder released early

LEXINGTON, Okla. — The man convicted as an accessory to felony murder in the death of two teen girls in Welch, Oklahoma, was released from prison Friday morning — with five years probation, one supervised.

Ronnie Busick was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2020 in the investigation into Lauria Bible and Ashely Freeman's death.

It's an emotional day for the victim's families and people who have been pouring their hearts out for almost 25 years searching for the girls.

The investigation stems back to December 1999, when Lauria Bible and Ashely Freeman — teens at the time — were attending a party at Ashely's house in Welch.

At some point between the evening of Dec 29 and the early morning of Dec. 30, the girls went missing.

By 5:30 that morning, the Freeman home was engulfed in flames and found Freeman's parents shot to death in the rubble. There were no signs of Lauria or Ashely.

Busick is the last living suspect out of three, suspected of killing Bible and the Freeman family. He was arrested in 2018 and pleaded guilty to being an accessory in July 2020 to torching the Freeman home, killing Ashely, Freeman's parents and abducting the girls, including withholding information.

The girls have never been found despite many searches, including at locations suggested by Busick.

Protests are expected at the prison at some point Friday.

