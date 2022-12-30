23 years later, mom of missing Welch teen still gets new leads

Today marks 23 years since two teenagers disappeared from Welch, Oklahoma. It’s a story that captivated the nation and been the focus of true crime shows for decades. Investigators identified the men responsible in 2018, but Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman’s bodies have never been found.

Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother, follows up on leads monthly, but now they are coming from a new generation.

“It’s their kids, their grandkids, people whose parents or grandparents were in that realm of things,” said Lorene. “They [call] and think maybe [the information] may or may not help, but it’s another piece to the puzzle.”

Countless searches have been conducted by family and law enforcement. The most recent organized dig was in Picher in October of 2022. The other two men accused in the crimes, Philip Welch and David Pennington, died before facing any charges.

“I’m going to do this until I find my daughter,” said Lorene. “Every time I hope this is the day we get to bring her home.”

Lorene believes the girls’ remains are in Picher somewhere. She is grateful for law enforcement’s support over the years.

“We told them with the last [search] it’s like a family reunion,” she said. “All this time and energy—these people are your people. They’re helping you find your child.”

Lorene believes there is still someone out there simply too scared to come forward with information. She is hopeful, one day soon, she will get that final anonymous call that brings the case to rest.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible can contact the FBI’s anonymous hotline, (800) THE-LOST.

