Morris making improvements to tornado sirens

MORRIS, Okla. — Oklmulgee County Emergency Manager Jeff Moore said they're making improvements to the tornado sirens in Morris.

After being under a tornado warning on April 19, Moore said he received reports that people inside their homes had not heard the sirens. He added that people aren't meant to hear the sound from inside.

Bayliegh Nye's concerns stem from two EF-1 tornadoesthat hit the community in April 2024, while she was behind the wheel.

"Not being able to see and not knowing with the news going on, there was spotty service, it was super scary," said Nye.

Moore said the sirens did go off on April 19 and were tested on April 21. He confirmed they worked and went off during the warning.

Moore added that anyone can follow emergency management social media pages online to stay updated during emergencies. Nye, who was inside her home on April 19, said she lives near one of the sirens and worried about how far the alert sound can travel.

"And people on the other side of town, I mean, they would have no clue," said Nye.

2 News asked Moore if there were any plans to improve the sirens.

"Absolutely, we're working with the city of Morris to replace two of their old sirens…Waiting on FEMA to come through with the funding on it," said Moore.

