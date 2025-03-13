Montana-based aerospace company prepared to combat wildfires in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — With the looming threat of wildfires, Bridger Aerospace, a Montana-based aerospace company, is stepping up its efforts in Western Oklahoma, ready to deploy its specialized water-scooping aircraft at a moment's notice.

In light of recent high fire danger forecasts from Oklahoma State Forestry, company CEO Sam Davis expressed a commitment to their mission: "It's our mission at Bridger to save lives, property, and the environment from wildfires."

Bridger Aerospace has two "Super Scooper" planes and a radar-equipped aircraft currently stationed in Burns Flatt, Oklahoma, primed to respond to potential wildfires. These aircraft can scoop up to 1,412 gallons of water at a time, aiming to quickly counteract any sparks that could lead to larger blazes.

"We had those teams ready to go and once we received the call, we deployed and were there within a day," Davis said, referring to the company’s swift response to Oklahoma's needs.

As crews prepare, they must contend with challenging weather conditions. Forecasts indicate that high winds could limit the aircraft's effectiveness during water drops. "They’re not going to be effective dropping water, as you can imagine, with winds that high," noted Davis.

Despite the challenges, Davis highlighted the dedication of his team. “There’s nothing more rewarding for the team than to see the effect we can have in communities by saving homes and saving lives.”

Bridger Aerospace is not only ready to assist Oklahoma but aims to embody the spirit of neighborly support, championing the mission of lending a helping hand wherever it’s needed.

As the wildfire season intensifies, Bridger Aerospace stands as a testament to preparedness and service, reinforcing their commitment to safeguarding communities from nature’s unpredictable threats.

