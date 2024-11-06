Monroe Nichols elected Tulsa mayor

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Representative Monroe Nichols won the election for mayor.

Nichols has been a State Representative for House District 72 (Tulsa, Turley and Owasso) since 2016.

Monroe will also be Tulsa's first Black mayor. He gave his acceptance speech in front of images of Black Wall Street in the days before the Tulsa Race Massacre.

WATCH his acceptance speech:

Monroe Nichols gives acceptance speech for Tulsa mayor

Prior to being elected, Nichols served as an aide to former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor, chief of staff to former OU-Tulsa President Gerry Clancy, economic development manager at the Oklahoma State Department of Career and Technology Education, and director of business retention and expansion programs for the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.

