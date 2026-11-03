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Mike Grogan Speaks to Students at Stone Canyon Elementary School

The 2News Meteorologist taught weather to several grade levels
Mike Grogan Speaks to Students at Stone Canyon Elementary School
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OWASSO, Okla. — Following Monday night's storms, 2News Meteorologist Mike Grogan visited Stone Canyon Elementary School in Owasso to talk all things Oklahoma weather with students in 2nd through 5th grade.

Grogan covered tornado safety and what severe weather actually means, explaining how clouds and storms form and the role the sun plays in that process.

He also demonstrated how to tell if lightning may strike and what causes a lightning bolt.

Students wrapped up the visit with a question-and-answer session.

Schools in the Tulsa area can schedule a weather talk by emailing weather@kjrh.com.

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