Michael Bublé coming to BOK Center this fall

<p>NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: Michael Buble performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 46th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)</p>
Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 10:01:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Michael Bublé is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer will be back on the road with his brand new "Higher" tour beginning this summer. The tour is named after his newly released studio album called "Higher."

Bublé’s previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned 25 countries and saw a collective audience of over 800,000 fans worldwide.

The tour will make a stop at the BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at BOK Center's website.

