Member of great 1974 ORU Basketball team relishing Golden Eagles success in 2021

TULSA, Okla. — ORU basketball's "Cinderella run" in the NCAA Tournament continues Saturday against 3-seed Arkansas in a Sweet 16 matchup will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The last time an ORU team made a Tournament run this deep was in 1974.

Ken Trickey's ORU Titans reached the Regional Final (Elite 8), before falling to Kansas in overtime, 93-90, in an epic game played at the Mabee Center.

Terry Scott was an assistant coach for that 1974 squad. He said this year's group, led by two of Tournament's top scorers, Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, "Reminds me of our squad back in the day."

Scott said this Tournament run brings ORU alums together, and "I am so glad I'm on this journey with them."

