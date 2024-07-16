MEET THE STARS: Red carpet interviews at 'Twisters' premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY — 2 News Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger attended the Oklahoma City for the premiere 'Twisters'.

The movie is a "stand-alone sequel" to the 1996 blockbuster film Twister.

Filmed partially in Oklahoma, it centers around former storm chaser and meteorologist Kate Cooper, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. Cooper crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a social media superstar who thrives on posting his storm chasing adventures, played by Glen Powell.

At a special screening, 2 News' Michael Seger asked the stars about the impact the movie had on them.

MEET DAISY EDGAR-JONES (Kate Cooper):

2 News talks with 'Twisters' star Daisy Edgar-Jones

MEET GLEN POWELL (Tyler Owens):

2 News talks with 'Twisters' star Glen Powell

MEET ANTHONY RAMOS (Javi):

2 News talks with 'Twisters' star Anthony Ramos

MEET DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG:

2 News talks with 'Twisters' director Lee Isaac Chung

Meteorologist Michael Seger also learned from some of the consultants behind the scenes about how the crew made the movie as scientifically accurate as possible.

MEET METEOROLOGIST CONSULTANT SEAN WAUGH:

2 News talks with 'Twisters' meteorologist consultant Sean Waugh

MEET NWS NORMAN METEOROLOGIST RICK SMITH:

2 News talks with Rick Smith from NWS Norman on his work in 'Twisters'

MEET CONSULTANT KEVIN KELLEHER:

2 News talks with 'Twisters' consultant Kevin Kelleher

'Twisters' opens in theaters on July 19th.

