MEET THE STARS: Red carpet interviews at 'Twisters' premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY — 2 News Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger attended the Oklahoma City for the premiere 'Twisters'.
The movie is a "stand-alone sequel" to the 1996 blockbuster film Twister.
Filmed partially in Oklahoma, it centers around former storm chaser and meteorologist Kate Cooper, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. Cooper crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a social media superstar who thrives on posting his storm chasing adventures, played by Glen Powell.
At a special screening, 2 News' Michael Seger asked the stars about the impact the movie had on them.
MEET DAISY EDGAR-JONES (Kate Cooper):
MEET GLEN POWELL (Tyler Owens):
MEET ANTHONY RAMOS (Javi):
MEET DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG:
Meteorologist Michael Seger also learned from some of the consultants behind the scenes about how the crew made the movie as scientifically accurate as possible.
MEET METEOROLOGIST CONSULTANT SEAN WAUGH:
MEET NWS NORMAN METEOROLOGIST RICK SMITH:
MEET CONSULTANT KEVIN KELLEHER:
'Twisters' opens in theaters on July 19th.
