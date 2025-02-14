'Meaningful work': Ascension St. John gives $15M to help underserved communities

TULSA, Okla. — $15 million in grants is supporting dozens of local organizations who help Tulsans in need.

2 News found out how the Ascension St. John Foundation is advocating for underserved communities.

“This little pocket in particular feels forgotten and it gets overlooked a lot,” said Stephanie Hester-Rodriguez.

Stephanie Hester-Rodriguez is passionate about the Charles Page area. She’s been serving there at Neighbors Along the Line for 15 years. They’re a lifeline for the community providing help with education, food and health.

Specifically, a free clinic for people without insurance who can’t afford medical care.

“They feel heard and seen and respected. That’s huge because a lot of these people don’t get that anywhere else, so having the support from a place like Ascension St. John allows us to continue to be that for this community,” said Hester-Rodriguez.

KJRH

In 2020, they had 1,687 visits to their medical clinic with patient visits, prescription refills, and medical services to uninsured patients.

In the past year, hundreds of Tulsans were helped.

Neighbors Along the Line is one of 40 organizations that got grants at the inaugural Legacy of Love luncheon.

“We just want them to know, the community to know, that we care,” said Hester-Rodriguez. “That we love them. We are here to support them and by St. John supporting us, they’re saying the exact same thing.”

Ascension St. John’s Director of Health Equity, Victoria Darker, says it’s all about improving outcomes across Tulsa.

“Tulsa, like many other cities, has disparity among zip codes,” said Victoria Darker. “It’s something that we widely recognize, and we know that health outcomes are sometimes contingent on where you live.”

KJRH

“We focus those dollars on those populations and help support organizations that are doing the meaningful work to make those changes,” she said.

Hunger Free Oklahoma was awarded more than $1,000,000. It’s Chief Operating Officer, Michelle Brobston, says the money will help them expand Double Up Oklahoma, where SNAP users can get matching dollars to spend on fresh fruits and veggies.

“They understand that health doesn’t just happen when you walk in a doctor’s office,” said Michelle Brobston. “It happens with what happens at home.”

The grants range from $50,000 to $1,000,000 plus. St. John’s been handing out the grant money since 2022, but it’s the first year they’ve celebrated their work in this way.

KJRH

In the years they’ve had this program, they’ve awarded $58 million to organizations across Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

