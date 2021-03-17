McNellie's celebrates St. Patrick's Day a year after COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — For many, it's a day to wear green. For others, it's an excuse to drink beer. Whatever the reason, hundreds of Tulsans love St. Patrick's Day.

“Normally, the streets are packed with all different people, and all different costumes celebrations beer,” Alexis Schmoker said.

For McNellies, the Irish holiday marks one of their busiest times for business. Every year, the pub hosts one of the biggest celebrations in town. However, its annual street party was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“It was a very challenging year for us and for all bars and restaurants throughout the country,”said Jim O'Connor, chief operating officer with McNellie's Group.

On Wednesday, the celebration was back on with people's safety in mind. Dozens of tables set, and sanitation stations in place to pick up where they left off. This year's event took on a whole new meaning.

“Today, we’re celebrating the fact that we’ve made it through the year,” O'Connor said.

He said they are grateful to the community for their support because that's what helped them get through the tough times. Although last year was a tough one, they're hopeful this year will be better.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the vaccinations, and thankfully, the weather is beautiful," O'Connor said. "So, people can be outside. So, we think it’s going to be a good first step back towards something normal."

