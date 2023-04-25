Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

McCurtain Gazette-News launches website

Screenshot 2023-04-25 104111.png
McCurtain Gazette-News
Screenshot 2023-04-25 104111.png
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 12:54:51-04

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The McCurtain Gazette-News has officially entered the 21st century.

The newspaper for McCurtain County launched its website Tuesday.

After releasingrecordings accusing public officials of making threatening and racist remarks, the small-town newspaper was brought into the national spotlight.

Previous coverage on McCurtain County:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7