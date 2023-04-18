Okla. Sheriffs' Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association voted to suspend three McCurtain County officials after the release of a recording allegedly revealing racist comments.

This morning the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting to discuss the recent events in McCurtain County. With a unanimous vote and following the OSA Bylaws Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix were suspended from the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association.



OSA Bylaws state: “A member may be suspended for good and sufficient cause. by the Board of Directors at its regular monthly Board Meeting by a majority vote of those present constituting a quorum. The member may appeal in writing the suspension within sixty (60) days after notice to the OSA Board of Directors of the Corporation for a final decision by a majority vote of those present constituting a quorum”. Any further action will be by the OSA Board of Directors.





The Association is not a regulatory agency and is a membership organization only.

