McCurtain County community, Idabel mayor demand resignations of county officials

IDABEL, Okla. — Residents in McCurtain County are outraged after a newspaper article revealed racist comments and threats of murder involving county officials.

The McCurtain Gazette newspaper published an audio recording they obtainedwhere the group is heard discussing a plot to kill the publisher and his son, as well as making racist comments condoning lynching and derogatory remarks about a woman who recently died in a house fire.

A large crowd gathered outside the McCurtain County Commissioners office during their weekly meeting Monday. Many residents are echoing Governor Kevin Stitt’s resignation calls of Sheriff Kevin Clardy, MCSO Captain Alicia Manning, Larry Hendrix (jail administrator) and County Commissioner Mark Jennings. All were absent from todays meeting.

“You know the saying about your hand getting caught in the cookie jar? They got caught,” said Glenda Austin, a lifelong resident.

Idabel mayor Craig Young also requested resignations.

“I hate to know that this is 2023 and we still have folks who want to live in 1920s Al Capone lifestyle when you start talking about lunching killing and acting like human lives don’t matter,” said Young.

Aside from taking public comment, there was no discussion of the situation and stuck to scheduled business.

“There will be no more discussion if you guys want to sit around and watch us sign papers, by all means,” said John Williams, District One Commissioner.

The Oklahoma Attorney General confirms his office is investigating the situation.

The publisher of the McCurtain Gazette, Bruce Willingham, and reporter, Bruce’s son Chris, told me they have been advised to temporarily leave town.

The Willinghams have written at least 30 articles alleging corruption involving the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office over the last few years.

Madison Peavy hopes this revelation will lead to authorities investigating more cases, including her missing father and mysterious death of her friend.

“I am thrilled this is coming to the surface finally this has been a long time coming,” said Peavy.

2News reached out to the people involved in the recording. Only Hendrix picked up the phone and had no comment.

A second article is tentatively set to be published Thursday.

