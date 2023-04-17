Gov. Stitt calls for the resignation of McCurtain County officials

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Stitt called for the resignation of the McCurtain County sheriff, commissioner, Investigator, and jail administrator.

This announcement comes after comments recorded from the county commissioners' meeting on March 6. Gov Stitt called the comments made by the officials 'abhorrent' and will be calling OSBI to investigate whether anything illegal occurred.

"I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place.







In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix."





Governor Stitt

