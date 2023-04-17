Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Stitt calls for the resignation of McCurtain County officials

Kevin Stitt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt
Posted at 9:22 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 22:22:48-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Stitt called for the resignation of the McCurtain County sheriff, commissioner, Investigator, and jail administrator.

This announcement comes after comments recorded from the county commissioners' meeting on March 6. Gov Stitt called the comments made by the officials 'abhorrent' and will be calling OSBI to investigate whether anything illegal occurred.

"I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place.



In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix."


Governor Stitt

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7