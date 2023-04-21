Watch Now
Stitt exploring impeachment options for McCurtain County sheriff

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 16:27:59-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt said he and his administration are exploring legal options for impeachment of the McCurtain County sheriff.

He also again urged Sheriff McClardy to resign, "this guy needs to do the right thing and step down. He’s only hurting himself and hurting Oklahoma.”

Stitt released a statement on Sunday night urging the sheriff and two county commisioners to resign after leaked recordings allegedly caught them making racist comments.

Time Line of McCurtain County Events

One county commissioner resigned this week.

2 News continues to monitor this story as more develops.

