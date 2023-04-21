Stitt exploring impeachment options for McCurtain County sheriff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt said he and his administration are exploring legal options for impeachment of the McCurtain County sheriff.

He also again urged Sheriff McClardy to resign, "this guy needs to do the right thing and step down. He’s only hurting himself and hurting Oklahoma.”

Stitt released a statement on Sunday night urging the sheriff and two county commisioners to resign after leaked recordings allegedly caught them making racist comments.

Time Line of McCurtain County Events

One county commissioner resigned this week.

2 News continues to monitor this story as more develops.

