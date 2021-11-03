McClure Elementary School eliminates 6th grade due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsa parents will soon need to find their kids a new school. Tulsa Public Schools board votes 6 to 0 to eliminate the 6th grade from McClure Elementary.

The district says it does not currently have enough teachers for its 52 students in 6th grade.

Substitute teachers aren't an option either. That’s due in part to the teacher shortage across the state.

The district is recommending parents enroll their kids into 6th grade at Memorial Middle School. Memorial already serves 6th graders and offers extra-curricular activities not available in an elementary school.

The board says the change was supposed to happen next school year but the staffing shortage is forcing them to do it sooner.

“Because of the statewide nature of the crisis, the district does not anticipate being able to recruit and place teachers in the 6th-grade class in the near future,” president for Tulsa’s Public School Board, Stacey Wooley said.

Starting November 8, McClure Elementary will only house Pre-K through fifth grade.

