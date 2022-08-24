McAlester police looking to question man in suspicious death of Pawnee County officer

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Police Department is looking for a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.

McAlester police posted an update to Facebook later Wednesday morning saying officers were searching for John Wayne Crotts in the woods by the former Spirit AeroSystems building on Electric Avenue. McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center and Emerson Elementary were placed on lockdown during the nearby search.

Police say Crotts is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a Pawnee County law enforcement officer and could be traveling with Tabby Johnson.

The police department is asking anyone to report any suspicious activity and to call 911 if they see either person who could be armed and dangerous.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --