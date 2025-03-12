Mayor Nichols reflects on 100 days in office

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is reflecting on 100 days in office. 2 News’ Naomi Keitt had a one-on-one conversation with him to talk about the priorities he’s laid out for his administration and the executive orders he’s issued to meet his goals.

From the 2 News debate stage to the mayor’s office, it’s been 100 days since Tulsa’s 41st mayor Monroe Nichols took office. He says it’s been non-stop since day one.

“A real highlight the day I was inaugurated, but every day since then has been a new highlight,” said Mayor Monroe Nichols. “I enjoy waking up every day to come to work and figure out how we’re going to solve problems,”

KJRH

Mayor Nichols says there’s been five priorities since the beginning: Housing, Homelessness, Improving outcomes for students, Public Safety, and Tribal Relations.

The housing goal is to create 6,000 affordable units by 2028. An executive order is helping speed up the permitting process and allowing builders to choose from pre-reviewed plans.

“If we can fix our processes to drive down the cost of development it keeps those units affordable that’s how we get to that 6,000 goal,” said Mayor Nichols.

On the mayor’s 100th day in office, the city started the processof identifying planned housing projects so they can determine where $75 million “Improve our Tulsa” dollars will go.

“If we’re going to invest. We’re going to make sure that every dollar we spend is getting something out of the ground.”

March 11, Mayor Nichols released an executive order on homelessness. It prioritizes decommissioning homeless camps and relocating the people in them to area shelters.

“Is there a top goal or priority,” asked 2 News’ Naomi Keitt? “I’ve learned as mayor you have a whole lot of top priorities and top goals, but I think at the end of the day we’ve established the Office of Children and Families because all of this stuff ladders up to making sure Tulsa is a place where opportunity is possible for anybody,” he said.

2 News was in the room on February 11th when Mayor Nichols created the Office of Children, Youth and Families.

“I have a 16-year-old son and I want to make sure Tulsa’s a place that he can pursue any opportunity that he’s looking for,” said Mayor Nichols.

He said the staff he’s put together is holding him accountable to his goals.

“The staff has been designed to give us the ability to do the things that I promised we would do,” said Mayor Nichols.

“Are there any challenges you foresee in meeting your goals,” said 2 News’ Naomi Keitt? “Nothing but challenges,” he said. “But on the other side of those challenges are great opportunities.”

Mayor Nichols plans to hold a series of Community Conversations across Tulsa to engage with people all over the city and answer questions. Those should happen in April and May.

