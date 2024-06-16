Mayor G.T. Bynum to join Saint Francis Health Systems once term ends

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will, once his term ends, join Saint Francis Health System as its Vice President of Community and Government Affairs.

“I love Saint Francis Health System – the team, the mission, the culture of excellence instilled by the Warren family and healthcare leaders in our community for 64 years,” Bynum said. “I love working in service to heroes who save lives and am so grateful I can use what I’ve learned from a quarter century in public service to the benefit of the Saint Francis Health System.”

Bynum was elected Tulsa's 40th mayor in 2016 and is serving his second term.

As mayor, he led voter passage of the Vision Renewal Capital Campaign and Improve Our Tulsa, the largest street investment in the city's history.

He also led the city during the Father's Day storm and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before being elected mayor, he served on the Tulsa City Council for eight years, becoming the youngest elected City Council chair in history. He is the fourth member of his family to serve as mayor of Tulsa.

Saint Francis Health System President and ECO, Dr. Cliff Robertson, is excited about Bynum's hiring.

“G.T. Bynum has been a visionary leader for the city of Tulsa, and we are proud to add him to the Saint Francis team,” Robertson said. “I was able to work closely with Mayor Bynum following the 2022 tragedy at the Natalie Building, and I found him to be a smart, compassionate leader who allows strategy and data to drive the best decisions available."

