Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols names some members of incoming staff

TULSA, Okla. — The incoming mayor of Tulsa named part of his upcoming staff.

Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols is preparing to be sworn in on Dec. 2nd.

Once he takes office, he will have a staff of people to help him as he takes over and leads Tulsa.

Nichols confirmed some members of that incoming team to 2 News Oklahoma.

Public Safety Commissioner: Tulsa Police Major Laurel Roberts— Roberts was on of five finalists in the running to replace former Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

Senior Advisor for Homelessness: Emily Hall— Hall previously worked with Tulsa Public Schools and YMCA of Tulsa

Senior Advisor for Housing: Gene Bulmash— Bullmash previously worked with the DC Housing and Community Development

Director Government Affairs: Shane Stone— Stone is a former state rep for the Oklahoma City area

Deputy Chief of Staff: Dana Walton— Walton worked on Nichol's campaign

Scheduler: Aron York— York worked on Nichol's campaign

Tulsans elected Nichols to mayor in an historic election in November. He is the first Black mayor of the city.

