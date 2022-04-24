Mayes County Commissioners to consider adding tif district

PYROR, Okla — Both the Oklahoma House and Senate have passed a rebate program bill that is expected to incentivize a Fortune 500 company to choose Oklahoma for a new factory.

The bill known as House Bill 4455 now awaits the Governor's signature, but that's not all that is in the works.

Mayes County Commissioners are expected to vote this week on a tif district as another incentive for this unnamed company.

The tif district will allow the unnamed company to get some money back on their ad valorem tax.

It will only apply to the land the company is looking to purchase, which is in the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The MidAmerica Industrial Park Chief Administrative Officer, David Stewart, explained this tif district would add tax revenue which would benefit both the county and the school systems.

However, County Commissioner Matt Swift doesn't feel it would benefit Mayes County.

Swift feels it would be more of a burden.

“In order for the county to have a fighting chance we probably need all of the tax money so that we can keep up with the spike of the population. Without that, we don’t have the infrastructure to handle the increase of people", Swift said.

He believes the company will come to Pryor without the tif district, but the MidAmerica Industrial Park is saying that's not the case.

Swift added that he felt if this company wants to build a great relationship with the county, they would come without it.

The other two Mayes County Commissioners are in favor of having the tif district, making Swift the only one against it.

On April 26th, the second public hearing on the tif district will be held at the Mayes County Fairgrounds starting at 6:00 p.m.

The next day at 2 p.m. the Mayes County Commissioners are calling a special meeting at the courthouse to vote on it.

