Massive team of volunteers makes Tulsa Oktoberfest possible

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Oktoberfest takes over River West Festival Park this week. Organizers tell 2 News more than 1,000 volunteers bring the event to life.

Carol Wright has volunteered for Oktoberfest for 35 years. She's one of the many volunteers preparing for the festival.

Wright, who was born in Germany, also dances in authentic German clothing for the event. Wright said a lot keeps her coming back year after year.

"The friendships, the people, the excitement of what's to come. I only missed one Oktoberfest in all those years," said Wright.

Oktoberfest Tulsa celebrates German culture with food, beer, live music, and dancing. Special events kick off Oct. 15 and 16, with access for the greater public from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.

The festival is held at River West Festival Park, located near 23rd and Jackson in west Tulsa. Organizers said the weather has them expecting a huge crowd, and Wright said it requires a lot of help.

"Absolutely, we could not do it without the volunteers," said Wright.

Organizers said some of them have been there throughout the festival's 45-year history. Tonja Carrigg is the festival director.

"It's an absolute joy to see the dedication and commitment and pure joy that they bring into putting this together," said Carrigg.

Wright said exposing people to German culture makes it an easy decision to keep volunteering.

"Everyone in Tulsa becomes German on the third weekend of October because the German culture and traditions and the language is something we need to preserve," said Wright.

