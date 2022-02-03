Massive snowball fight organized on OSU campus

STILLWATER, Okla. — A massive snowball fight broke out on Oklahoma State University's Library Lawn on Thursday.
Several inches of snow built up late Wednesday and into Thursday morning to provide ammunition for students.
More snow started moving through Oklahoma late Thursday.
