Massive snowball fight organized on OSU campus

STILLWATER, Okla. — A massive snowball fight broke out on Oklahoma State University's Library Lawn on Thursday.

Several inches of snow built up late Wednesday and into Thursday morning to provide ammunition for students.

Snowball fight on Library Lawn! ❄️❄️ Watch live on https://t.co/lM9doNKzPH or through the Inside OSU app on your @amazonfiretv, @AppleTV or @Roku. pic.twitter.com/J4y4wUOO9j — Oklahoma State Univ. (@okstate) February 3, 2022

More snow started moving through Oklahoma late Thursday.

