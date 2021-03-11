Marshall Brewing Co. thanks Tulsa Fire Department for saving its taproom from fire

TULSA, Okla. — One act of kindness on behalf of a Tulsa business is leading to another act of kindness to help Tulsa firefighters.

The owner of Marshall's Brewing Company is thanking the Tulsa Fire Department for protecting his taproom from a fire that destroyed the building next door.

RELATED STORY: Fischer Brothers Office Supply and Marshall Brewing Company impacted by fire

In February, flames nearly devoured the Marshall's taproom when a fire broke out next door at the Fischer Brothers Office Supply Building, but fire crews saved the building from being consumed by the fire.

“Despite the anxiety of potentially watching your business and your property burn to the ground, it really was amazing watching the fire fighters work. And again, they really did an amazing job saving our space," said Eric Marshall, owner of Marshall Brewing Company.

Since the fire, a few Tulsa restaurants and brewers decided they wanted to help Marshall's by selling his beer and giving him the proceeds, but the owner wanted to pay it forward and give the money to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Marshall said fire crews didn't just save a structure, but they saved a symbol of all his hard work and livelihood.

“That was probably the thing that I was most worried about, to just see the building go because you know, we love it so much,” Marshall said.

RELATED STORY: Marshall Brewing Co. taps into recovery mode following fire next door

Andrew Little with Tulsa Fire Department said it's their honor and duty to serve their community everyday, and they were happy to save the building.

“With COVID-19, lots of businesses are experiencing difficulties just staying open, you know. So, the fact that we were able to save that business is definitely a good thing. I’m sure they’ve had enough hard times for the year as it is,” Little said.

Marshall said COVID-19 impacted one third of their sale and now the taprooms temporary closure is impacted another third of his business.

The taproom remains closed while repairs caused by the smoke continue, but Marshall said he looks forward to the day when they can reopen to celebrate the fire crews.

“Have a good party to celebrate the brave folks and really just show appreciation and gratitude not just for what they did here and for what they do every single day,” he said.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --