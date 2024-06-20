'People will stop here': Cherokee Nation to build $10M park in Tahlequah

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-acre, $10 million cultural park is coming to Cherokee County.

The Cherokee Nation has been working on the project for four years. The project will solely represent Cherokee Nation culture.

Gerald Wofford is a part of the Cherokee Nation and said he would appreciate the park.

"People get a chance to come in and learn more about the history and about where this tribe is going,” said Wofford.

Wofford said the unique plan can put Tahlequah on the map.

"The positive attention that the tribe will get with seeing these buildings around, people will stop, they'll see the tribal seal, they'll see the tribal flag,” Wofford said.

Cherokee Nation gave 2 News the renderings of the park. The renderings showed a community center, soccer fields, and a dog park.

2 News spoke to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to ask him about the meaning behind the park's name.

"We want to make the park worthy of two things. One is the name Wilma Mankiller, and the person Wilma Mankiller is such a great leader. But also worthy of the Cherokee people,” said Hoksin.

Wofford said that a park is something the area has been longing for.

"This park is unique in this area. We don't have any other one nearby, so it just adds to the special place that it will be,” said Wofford.

Cherokee Nation staff said the park will open in the fall of 2025.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

