'Her legacy was everywhere': Wilma Mankiller's family and friends celebrate her Mattel Barbie honor

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Family, friends and followers of Wilma Mankiller gathered to celebrate her most recent honor in being included in Mattel's 'Inspiring Women Series.'

The series pays tribute to a number of influential female characters throughout history, dedicating a special Barbie to each. Mankiller, the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, served two terms and inspired many throughout her ten years of service.

"We're not totally sure how much grandmother would want a Barbie, made in her image, based off of the type of person she was," said Mankiller's grandson Kellen Quinton. "But she would truly understand the profound statement that it makes, and how important it is for little girls to have that representation, for Native American's to have that type of representation."

Mankiller, who passed away in 2010 after a battle with cancer, advocated for women's rights, as well as healthcare and housing improvements for her people. Quinton said this honor shows how influential her legacy really is.

"The main thing about it was is how grounded she stayed," said Quinton. "Nothing ever went to her head, it didn’t matter how powerful she became, it didn’t matter how much influence she had. It was always about the things that were important."

Sharing in that same sentiment, Mankiller's husband Charlie Soap said he was honored to be able to share the day with his family remembering all the good she accomplished in her career. Soap said Mankiller was and is extraordinary.

"One of the things she asked me before she passed away was ‘will you keep my legacy going?’ And I’ve tried to do that," said Soap. "But in a sense, I have to say, I didn’t have to do much, because her legacy was everywhere."



Previous story>>> First female Cherokee Nation Principal Chief honored with Barbie doll

Soap said Mankiller was more focused on other people, versus getting the recognition for her work. Both he and Quinton feel she would, though, be content to know that the next generation would have something to look up to and see themselves in through her Barbie.

Brandi Sanders, an employee of the Cherokee Nation, was one of a few people clutching their own Wilma Mankiller Barbie at the ceremony. She said she bought two dolls, to make sure she is able to pass them down to her future grandchildren and instill the lessons she learned from Mankiller to them.

"You know, just hearing Wilma as a person, not just like a leader all the time, you know it’s just… we could be those [women], we could keep aspiring to be something like that," said Sanders.

Through this Barbie, Mankiller's legacy will continue on for years to come.

In a statement released by the Cherokee Nation following the event, Wilma's oldest daughter Felicia Olaya said, “I think that she would be very honored, and I think that her main purpose is that she wanted to leave a legacy that helped people restore faith in themselves. I just have such a warm feeling. I have two granddaughters myself, and the thought of watching them play with their great-grandmother’s Barbie just touches my heart.”





Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

