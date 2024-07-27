Watch Now
Man stabbed in front of BOK Center

TULSA — Just after 10 a.m. police responded to reports of a stabbing near 3rd and Denver.

Police say surveillance video shows the two men pass each other before the victim put down some bags and his backpack and began to follow the suspect.

Investigators say the victim then hit the suspect in the face, starting a fight during which the stabbing occurred.

The suspect then walked away toward the east.

The stabbing victim underwent surgery at an area hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

