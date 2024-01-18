Police investigating after man shot, killed near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a business near 61st and South Peoria.

Officers said the shooting started with a fight and the victim had a handgun with him.

Detectives are on scene checking security footage and officers in the area are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Peoria is blocked off from 58th to 61st streets, 2 News has crews at the scene working to learn more.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

