Police investigating after man shot, killed near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a business near 61st and South Peoria.
Officers said the shooting started with a fight and the victim had a handgun with him.
Detectives are on scene checking security footage and officers in the area are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.
Peoria is blocked off from 58th to 61st streets, 2 News has crews at the scene working to learn more.
If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube