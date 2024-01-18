Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating after man shot, killed near 61st and Peoria

61st and Peoria Shooting 1
KJRH
61st and Peoria Shooting 1
61st and Peoria Shooting 2
61st and Peoria Shooting 3
61st and Peoria Shooting 4
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 15:43:39-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a business near 61st and South Peoria.

Officers said the shooting started with a fight and the victim had a handgun with him.

Detectives are on scene checking security footage and officers in the area are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Peoria is blocked off from 58th to 61st streets, 2 News has crews at the scene working to learn more.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7