Man shot in early morning shooting near Pine & Irvington

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an early morning shooting in north Tulsa on Thursday.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers received a call about shots fired near East Pine and North Irvington.

When police arrived, they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

They also found a woman nearby with minor injuries such as cuts and bruises on her face. She did not suffer from any gunshot wounds, according to police.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the shooting. TPD is still investigating and questioning witnesses.

