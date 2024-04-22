Man arrested after standoff near downtown Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby police department arrested John Chehval at a home near Breckenridge and Dawes after a brief standoff.

Chief Todd Blish told 2 News they activated the Southwest Area Tactical Team to serve a warrant on Chehval, a theft suspect.

He refused to come out of the home and resisted arrest, but was ultimately arrested.

He suffered minor injuries from a K-9 and was taken to the hospital to be checked out, before being taken to jail.

Bixby police said no officers or K-9s were injured.

2 News has crews headed to the scene and we are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

