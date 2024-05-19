Man in custody after armed standoff at apartment complex near 11th and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after an armed standoff with Tulsa police late Saturday evening.

Tulsa Police Department was called to an apartment complex near 11th and Memorial.

Officers attempted to get the man to come out of the apartment for a few hours, but the man refused to come out.

He eventually was taken into custody.

Police have yet to release any other details, but 2 News is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

