Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in custody after armed standoff at apartment complex near 11th and Memorial

Posted at 11:11 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 12:11:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after an armed standoff with Tulsa police late Saturday evening.

Tulsa Police Department was called to an apartment complex near 11th and Memorial.

Officers attempted to get the man to come out of the apartment for a few hours, but the man refused to come out.

He eventually was taken into custody.

Police have yet to release any other details, but 2 News is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7