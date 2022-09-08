Man in critical condition after being hit by car in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday morning after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street in south Tulsa.

The man was hit while trying to cross the street near 77th and Lewis, however, he was not in a crosswalk at the time.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver of a silver car left the Oral Roberts University parking lot heading north.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Robert Bryan says the man crossing the street was wearing dark clothing in a poorly lit spot and the driver simply didn't have enough time to react.

The man hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Bryan urges those walking to follow the city ordinance and cross streets at crosswalks instead of jaywalking.

“We get a lot of these. Cars are generally traveling a lot faster than you think so you think you have time to cross the street and case and point with this one, but a lot of times you don’t," says Bryan.

Police say there is a crosswalk not far from where the accident happened.

TPD confirms the driver wasn't speeding, stayed on the scene, and is currently not facing any charges.

