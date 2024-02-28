Man found fatally shot near Pine and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after being shot in the torso near Pine and Yale on Feb. 28.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. after getting a call about a man down. TPD arrived to find a man dead in the yard of a home near 1100 N. Canton Ave.

Officers talked to neighbors in the area who reported hearing a man yelling for help around 12:30 a.m. Police said they believe the victim came from a nearby house.

Officers searched the house they believed the man came from and said they "found more evidence to suggest there was some activity related to the crime."

TPD didn't identify the victim.

