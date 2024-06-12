Watch Now
Man found dead in Okmulgee County

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 12, 2024

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Around 1:45pm Wednesday a man was found in the road dead with gunshots wounds.

The man was found West of Beggs near 100 Road and Highway 16, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force and Creek County to help with the homicide investigation.

