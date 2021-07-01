Man dies after running from Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — Suspect dies after running from police in east Tulsa.

Tulsa police said Emmitt Weaver died June 30th after running from police. It started as police worked to reduce gun violence near 31st and Memorial. Police said officers pulled up outside a motel and saw three people standing outside, two of those people ran when they saw police.

Officers chased the two men, Weaver and Brandan Oden. Police said after a few hundred feet Weaver stopped. One officer caught up to him and said he appeared to be in respiratory distress and using an inhaler. Weaver asked for an ambulance and police called for one, but moments later Weaver collapsed.

One officer started chest compressions while another monitored his breathing. The ambulance got there about five minutes later and took him to the hospital. Weaver later died. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Police caught up to Oden and a third suspect, Chris Bratton. Both face charges of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and obstructing an officer.

