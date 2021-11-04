Man dies after officer-involved shooting near 31st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at the QuikTrip located near 31st and Sheridan for a suicidal suspect with a knife. Police arrived and the man went outside. They said the man briefly grabbed a bicyclist and held them hostage with the knife.

A TPD officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where the suspect later died.

