Man dies after officer-involved shooting near 31st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call at the QuikTrip located near 31st and Sheridan for a suicidal suspect with a knife. Police arrived and the man went outside. They said the man briefly grabbed a bicyclist and held them hostage with the knife.
A TPD officer shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where the suspect later died.
2 News will update as we learn more.
