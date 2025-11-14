Man dead after south Memorial motorcycle wreck

A 37-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle wreck early on Nov. 14.

Tulsa police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Memorial near Admiral around 5:30 a.m. at a high rate of speed when a southbound car turned in front of the cycle.

The rider was thrown about 60 feet from the cycle.

No one in the car was injured.

Northbound lanes are expected to reopen around 8:30 a.m.

