Man dead after shooting in north Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Tulsa police officers responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. near East Admiral Place and Florence Ave.

Officers found a man shot on the porch of the house and had him taken to a hospital where he died early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim and a friend came home late Wednesday night and got into a fight with three people who came up to them which led to the shooting.

The killing marks the city's second homicide of 2022.

MORE >>> Tulsa police investigate first homicide of 2022, suspects in custody

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting are asking for anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

