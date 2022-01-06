Tulsa police record, investigate first homicide of 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to their first recorded homicide of 2022 on Thursday.

Officers were called around 4:45 p.m. for a well-being check on 29-year-old Sarah Maguire.

When they arrived at her home, they found Maguire had died from what appeared to be blunt force trauma. Her car and other personal belongings were found missing.

Maguire's car was later found in Fayetteville, Ark., and two people are now in custody with Fayetteville police.

TPD Detectives are questioning them on their involvement in Maguire's death.

