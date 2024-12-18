Watch Now
Man arrested for threatening Cherokee Nation Official

Cherokee Nation sign
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Tahlequah man was arrested for threatening an act of violence against a Cherokee Nation Official.

Sean Nordwall was taken into custody Tuesday by the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service, according to the Cherokee Nation.

The FBI and OSBI helped in the investigation, and charges are pending in the Cherokee Nation District Court.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General Chad Harsha released a statement saying:
"The Cherokee Nation takes every threat of violence seriously especially given recent acts of violence in New York, Wisconsin, and elsewhere in our country. Safety for our elected leaders and all citizens within the Cherokee Nation Reservation is my most important priority.”

