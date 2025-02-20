Man arrested for felony animal cruelty after letting puppies freeze outside

SPERRY, Okla. — A Sperry man is in jail after deputies say he let dogs in his care freeze to death during February's winter storm.

A concerned neighbor called the sheriff's office after seeing multiple dogs left outside. The neighbor said the dogs are often uncontained and roam the neighborhood.

When the neighbor saw the dogs outside, it was four degrees with a windchill of negative nine.

When deputies arrived at the home, Troy Pierce told them he last checked on the dogs the previous night. He said when he checked on them, he noticed a couple of the puppies had passed away and he left them outside.

The deputy found three dead puppies in the backyard. There was no proper shelter and the dogs food and water was frozen.

Tulsa County Animal Control took the remaining dogs to a local animal shelter.

Pierce was arrested for three felony counts of animal cruelty.

