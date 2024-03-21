Man arrested for allegedly raping young girls in Tulsa after talking on Snapchat

*The details of this case are graphic and may be difficult for some to read.*

TULSA, Okla. — A man from Mexico is in jail after Tulsa police said he abducted and raped two girls aged 12 and 14.

After the two girls went to the hospital on March 17 and reported the alleged crimes, officers learned Walther Fabian DeLaCruz Rodriguez was talking to the girls on the social media app Snapchat.

One of the girls reported Rodriguez picked her up and took her back to his apartment for sex five times.

Police said Rodriguez used his phone to video record the girls performing sexual acts. Both of the girls told detectives that Rodriguez knew their ages.

Detectives used the girl's Snapchat account to communicate with the man known to the girls as Fabian. Police arranged for Rodriguez to pick up one of "the girls" and got a picture of his car and tag number from one of the girl's mothers.

Around the planned time, an officer spotted Rodriguez's car near 31st and 169. TPD said he failed to use his turn signal, so the officer pulled him over.

He was arrested for first-degree rape of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of abduction, and failure to use a turn signal.

Rodriguez is also on an immigration hold, so his mugshot is not available.

This is a developing story.