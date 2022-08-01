Man arrested after fire breaks out at downtown Tulsa hotel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is now in jail after setting a fire inside a hotel in downtown Tulsa. over the weekend
Tulsa firefighters say they responded to a fire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near 7th and Denver around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire broke out on the 14th floor in a linen closet.
People were evacuated from the hotel until crews could get the smoke out of the building.
Phillip Madaffari was arrested shortly after by fire marshals with charges of first-degree arson and tampering with fire alarms.
Trending Stories:
- Correctional officer dead after inmate attack
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Well-known pastor retires and starts new journey with development center
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- One deceased, one hospitalized after drive-by shooting on BA Expressway
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter