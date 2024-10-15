MAJOR MAKEOVER: Sapulpa plans to revitalize Rock Creek Bridge

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Rock Creek Bridge is set for a major makeover.

The historic bridge is part of the original Route 66, but in recent years, it has fallen into disrepair, closing the bridge altogether.

It’s hanging on by a thread.

Solomon Watashe shoots pool at the nearby VFW.

“As far as I know, [the city’s] been trying to do something with it, fix it up a little bit,” Watashe said, “You know, keeping it around for historical reasons and everything.”

It’s rusted, the concrete is crumbling, and it’s been closed for years.

Its outward appearance doesn’t match its cache in Sapulpa. Mark Lawson, who represents Sapulpa in the state house, says it’s a major point of pride for the city.



“It is incredibly popular, especially to the Route 66 enthusiasts,” Lawson said, “We just want to have a safe place for people to pull over and enjoy that, and enjoy it for the next 100 years and beyond.”

The city was just awarded a grant from the state’s Route 66 Commission for $2 million.

The city is investing some of its own money in addition to the grant. Lawson says the budget and plans are solid.

“The folks that the city’s talked to so far, understand that we are limited to what we have available and the timeline,” Lawson said.

Lawson says visitors can expect some plaques, a parking lot, and viewing areas. The bridge will be open to pedestrians, but cars must stay off it.

2 News listened to Watashe’s suggestions for the bridge.

“Color would be awesome, you know, it’d look a lot different than the rust,” Watashe said, “Just a little color would be nice.”

With millions of dollars on the line, Sapulpa neighbors can expect some color and much more.

Work is set to be finished by 2026, just in time for the Route 66 Centennial.

