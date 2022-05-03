Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan headline 2022 Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR, Okla. — The Born & Raised Music Festival is back and has announced this year's lineup.

The 2022 lineup features headliners rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, country star Cody Jinks, and local artist Zach Bryan.

The music festival is currently scheduled to happen from Sept. 16 to Sept 18 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds.

Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents says the reaction and success from last year's inaugural festival helped motivate them for this year.

“We couldn’t wait to get going on 2022 and get this year’s lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists," says DuCharme.

More than 35 acts will be featured during the weekend of music and camping. Along with the main headliners, people can see performances from Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Josh Abbott Band, and many more.

Presale passes for the festival will be available beginning Friday, May 6th at 8 a.m. local time through the official Born & Raised website.

Passes will go on sale to the general public Monday, May 16.

